Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks and Others at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Charlie’s Angels”

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
    The new film “Charlie’s Angels” premiered in Los Angeles yesterday. Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and director Elizabeth Banks came to represent the reboot of the 2000 franchise.

    It can be seen that the stars worked well together – yesterday they posed together like good old friends. However, in one of the interviews, Ella Balinska admitted that they really made good friends during the entire filming process and had fun on non-working days.

    Stewart, who played a girl named Sabina Wilson in the film, came out in a sparkly sequin-embroidered Germanier mini dress and suede navy blue pumps. Stewart did not use accessories to “dilute” her already bright look – her image already attracted attention.

    In the film, we will remind, we will talk about three spies who work for a special agent named Charlie and carry out difficult tasks. One of them turns out to be so dangerous that it almost costs them their lives.

    The Russian premiere of “Charlie’s Angels” will take place this Thursday, November 14th.

