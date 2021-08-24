Meet the shadow couturier of St. Petersburg Ksenia Podvalnaya. She dressed up Kylie Jenner! 😳

Family comes first

The cafes on the territory of Divo Ostrov are branded by the Velikie Luki Meat Processing Plant, even if the most protein item on their menu is creamy ice cream. The logo of the plant on each umbrella, plus huge billboards with advertisements for sausages, in the direction of which (literally) visitors of the amusement park are catapulted, make it clear that the same company owns both enterprises. More precisely, one family.

And although businessman Vladimir Podvalny, like no one else, knows a lot about straightforward cross-marketing, nowhere in the park is there a hint of the Biser atelier, whose owner, director and chief designer of which is his wife Ksenia. Oversight? No, the position: “My husband would prefer that I was engaged in a meat-packing plant, pigs, children, and not be distracted by them,” says Ksenia Podvalnaya. In principle, it is not very clear to us how one can manage to be distracted by at least something with six heirs (three in common, very small), but for five years the mother-heroine calls herself the “editor” of the amusement park and her own couture atelier. At least, this is how her position in the Instagram header is indicated.