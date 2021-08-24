Megan Fox and Coulson Baker kiss tenderly in the rapper’s new video for the song Drunk Face

Coulson Baker and Megan Fox

34-year-old actress Megan Fox and 30-year-old rapper Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, continue to publicly confess their love for each other. Moreover, the musician broadcasts warm feelings for his beloved, whom he has been dating for more than three months, not only in conversations with journalists and social networks, but also in his work.

A few hours ago, Coulson presented a video for a new song called Drunk Face, which starred Megan. The music video consists of shots of their daily life: they show how the actress accompanies her beloved during a tour of the country, gently kisses him in the car and paints her boyfriend’s nails right on board the plane.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker in the video for the song Drunk Face





This is not the first time Colson has filmed Meghan in his music videos. Previously, Fox had already appeared in the rapper’s music video for the song Bloody Valentine, and then their romance was still at the level of rumors, and the release of the video only fueled the interest of fans in this topic.

Recall that the romantic relationship between Megan and Coulson was talked about shortly after Fox broke up with her husband Brian Austin Green. Then the press began to discuss the version that the main reason for the separation of Brian and Megan was precisely her affair with the rapper, but Green himself denied Baker’s involvement in this story.









A couple of months after breaking up with her husband, with whom Megan is raising three sons, she confirmed her relationship with Colson, and the lovers stopped hiding from the press. Now they openly talk about their happiness. For example, Baker in a recent interview admitted that before meeting Megan, he actually did not know what love is. By the way, Fox and Baker met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Grain Field, in which they both played the main roles.