Megan Fox confessed her love to Coulson Baker, and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green reacted to this

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, Colson Baker, spend a lot of time together and are increasingly talking about it on social media. Today, the actress first publicly confessed her love to Coulson by posting a selfie with him on Instagram. And her husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she broke up, but has not yet divorced, reacted to the publication.

Baker took a picture of himself and Fox in the mirror, showing off the tattoos (he got a few new ones the other day).

Incredibly handsome boy … my heart belongs to you – Megan signed this frame.



About two hours after its publication, 47-year-old Brian Austin Green signed photographs of his four sons in much the same way: 18-year-old Cassius, 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie. The mother of the three youngest of them, we recall, is Megan Fox.

Incredibly handsome boys … my heart belongs to you

– wrote on his instagram Brian Austin Green.

Green’s followers appreciated his comment and understood who he was hinting at. They called him a good dad: While Meghan is filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico with her new boyfriend, Green appears to be taking care of the kids.









Fox met Colson Baker on the set of the named project, and soon it became known about her separation from her husband.

Recently, Meghan and Coulson gave their first joint interview, talking about the beginning of the romance on the set. Fox, who is fond of astrology, admitted that she immediately felt Baker’s energy close to her spirit. The explosive development of their relationship undoubtedly attracted attention to the film as well.