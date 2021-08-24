Megan Fox introduced a new boyfriend to her children

Brian Austin Green was very wary.







The relationship between 34-year-old Megan Fox and her chosen one, 30-year-old artist Machine Gun Kelly (real name – Colson Baker), is developing rapidly. The couple have been together for only about four months, but during this time they managed to shoot a joint video, go on a romantic trip and confess their love to each other on a social network several times.









This time, the actress introduced her boyfriend to her children – 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Jornie, whom she brings up with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. “Coulson talked to Megan’s children, but Brian was very sensitive about this issue. The relationship of the ex-spouses is very unstable, but they are trying to cope with parental responsibilities, “- said an insider to the Daily Mail.

The actress and rapper are not yet thinking about a joint child. “Now the couple does not take seriously the question of engagement, marriage or having children. This is too early. They are not ready for this either themselves or the heirs of Megan and her ex-husband, ”the source said.

Recall that Fox and Austin’s divorce after 10 years of relationship became known in mid-August. The model immediately announced an affair with Machine Gun Kelly, and Brian began dating model Tina Louise.