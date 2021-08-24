Tuesday, August 24, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had breakfast with children in a restaurant




    Star children


    26220



    Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had breakfast with children in a restaurant

    Mila Kunis and her daughter Wyatt

    Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, spend most of their time at home in Beverly Hills, where everything a couple needs are within walking distance. On Thursday morning, the paparazzi photographed the actors with their two children, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri, near the local restaurant Nate’n Al Delicatessen.

    During the morning walk, the family stopped by to eat. Mila led her daughter by the hand, and Ashton looked after her son. Without finishing the iced coffee, Kunis took the glass with her. The actress and her daughter were dressed in the same casual style and the same color scheme.

    Mila Kunis and her daughter Wyatt
    Mila Kunis and her daughter Wyatt

    Mila Kunis

    Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher
    Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher

    As soon as all four got into the car, the father of the family posted a fresh video on Instagram. The actor captured the laughing wife and shared his good mood with followers on the social network. Recently, the couple’s videos have begun to appear on the network more often, which celebrity fans are very happy about.

    Mila Kunis

    Ashton Kutcher Instagram Videos




    OlgaM Olga Maximova

    A source
    Daily mail

    Photo
    legion-media.ru





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us