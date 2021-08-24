Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had breakfast with children in a restaurant

Mila Kunis and her daughter Wyatt

Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, spend most of their time at home in Beverly Hills, where everything a couple needs are within walking distance. On Thursday morning, the paparazzi photographed the actors with their two children, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri, near the local restaurant Nate’n Al Delicatessen.

During the morning walk, the family stopped by to eat. Mila led her daughter by the hand, and Ashton looked after her son. Without finishing the iced coffee, Kunis took the glass with her. The actress and her daughter were dressed in the same casual style and the same color scheme.



Mila Kunis and her daughter Wyatt



Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher



As soon as all four got into the car, the father of the family posted a fresh video on Instagram. The actor captured the laughing wife and shared his good mood with followers on the social network. Recently, the couple’s videos have begun to appear on the network more often, which celebrity fans are very happy about.

Ashton Kutcher Instagram Videos







