Mila Kunis – the most candid photos and biography of a Hollywood actress

Popular Hollywood actress Mila Kunis, who recently commented on rumors of divorce from her husband Ashton Kutcher, celebrates her birthday today, August 14. The celebrity was born in Ukraine and even came to her homeland – Chernivtsi. Her mother was a physics teacher, and when the future star was still young, the family emigrated to the United States.

On the second day in America Mila Kunis, not knowing English at all, she went to a local school in Los Angeles. It was hard for the girl to adapt, but still a bright future awaited her. In order for Mila and her brother Mikhail to join the dynamic American life, the parents sent their children to the Beverly Hills theater group. In this studio, she was noticed by the manager Susan Curtis, who invited the girl to shoot commercials – in particular, to advertise the Barbie doll.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

From that moment on, Mila’s career began. During the filming of one of the films, the actress first met her future spouse – Ashton Kutcher. She was only 14 years old, and he was 19. But Kunis was able to marry one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood only in 2014. Six months after the wedding, they had a daughter, Wyatt, Isabelle Kutcher. And now it is one of the strongest couples in American show business.

