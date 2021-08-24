Netflix has dated the premiere of films with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Gal Gadot and other stars

Until the end of the year online cinema catalog Netflix will be replenished with 41 films, among which there will be many blockbusters with stellar cast. This became known from the official announcement of the streaming giant, which announced the dates of all planned premieres.

So, 10 September the release of the action movie will take place “Kate“with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

Then, September 15th, the audience will plunge into a dark movie tale “Night notebooks“based on a children’s book Nightbooks, which tells the story of a boy trying to escape from the insidious witch performed by the star of the series “Jessica Jones“Kristen Ritter.

The animated series will be able to captivate a younger audience into its colorful world “My Little Pony: Next Generation“.

Before Halloween 29th of October, the prequel of the zombie action movie will be released on the small screens "Army of the dead"(our review) entitled "Army of thieves", in which the safe-cracker Ludwig Dieter will be accompanied by the character of the actress Natalie Emmanuel, known to the general public for the series"Game of Thrones"and film franchise"The fast and the furious".









Netflix’s Most Expensive Action Comedy Movie “Red notice“starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be released 12 november… Unfortunately, a full-fledged teaser or trailer for the tape has not yet been presented. Stills from the film can only be seen in the January promotional video.

Finally, the comedy “Don’t look up“will get to streaming December 24… In the center of the plot of the picture are two hapless astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who are trying to warn people about the threat of a meteorite approaching the Earth that can destroy all life.

In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the cast of “Don’t Look Up” you can see many other famous actors, such as Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Timothy Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Street, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis and others.

