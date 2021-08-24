New York Fashion Week: Blake Lively, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber at the Michael Kors show

Bella Hadid

Last night, as part of New York Fashion Week, there was a Michael Kors show. Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber appeared on the podium, and Blake Lively was seen among the guests, who became a mother for the third time last summer.

In a new fall / winter collection, designer Michael Kors blends urban New York chic with traditional American country style. On the catwalk there were ponchos, coats with a red and white cow print, fluffy coats, like those of gold diggers in Alaska, and plaid skirts.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for comfort, but I like a little sophistication too. These days I see women on city streets wearing sports bras. I’m thinking of a “Chic is not a dirty word” print on a T-shirt,

– said Michael Kors before his show.

Indeed, the matter was not limited to ponchos: the designer “polished” the fashion show with his signature shiny evening dresses, which were demonstrated by Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Among the details, it is worth noting leather belts, which can also be found on capes and bags as fasteners or decorative elements. Well, the main footwear of the season, it seems, will be suede boots.









Show guests

Blake Lively

Ashley Benson Issa Rae Brittany Xavier Masha List Jordan Roth and Derek Blasberg Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi