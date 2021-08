ranking of the highest paid women in Hollywood

Kylie Jenner, photo: Instagram / @kyliejenner

I bet you wondered more than once how much do Western celebrities get? American Forbes has published a rating of the highest paid women in Hollywood and revealed all the cards. Let’s tell!

1st place. Kylie Jenner (23)

590 million dollars (~ 44 billion rubles)

Kylie Jenner, photo: Instagram / @kyliejenner

2nd place. Ellen DeGeneres (62)

84 million dollars (~ 6 billion rubles)

Ellen DeGeneres

3rd place. Ariana Grande (27)

$ 72 million (~ 5 billion rubles)

Ariana Grande, still from the movie “Scream Queens”

4th place. Taylor Swift (30)

$ 63.5 million (~ RUB 5 billion)

Taylor Swift

5th place. J.K. Rowling (55)

60 million dollars (~ 4.4 billion rubles)

Joanne Rowling

6th place. Billie Eilish (18)

$ 53 million (~ RUB 3.9 billion)

Billie Eilish

7th place. Kim Kardashian (39)

$ 49.5 million (~ RUB 3.6 billion)

Kim Kardashian, photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian

8th place. Judith Sheindlin (77)

$ 49 million (~ RUB 3.6 billion)

Judith Sheindlin

9th place. Jennifer Lopez (51)

$ 47.5 million (~ RUB 3.5 billion)

Jennifer Lopez

10th place. Pink (40)

$ 47 million (~ 3.4 billion rubles)









Pink

11th place. Rihanna (32)

$ 46 million (~ 3.4 billion rubles)

Rihanna

12th place. Sofia Vergara (48)

$ 43 million (~ RUB 3.1 billion)

Sofia Vergara

13th place. Celine Dion (52)

$ 42 million (~ RUB 3.1 billion)

Celine Dion

14th place. Heidi Klum (47)

$ 39.5 million (~ RUB 2.9 billion)

Heidi Klum

15th place. Katy Perry (35)

$ 38.5 million (~ RUB 2.8 billion)

Katy Perry

16th place. Lady Gaga (34)

$ 38 million (~ RUB 2.8 billion)

Lady Gaga

17th place. Naomi Osaka (22)

$ 37.4 million (~ RUB 2.7 billion)

Naomi Osaka

18th place. Oprah Winfrey (66)

$ 37 million (~ 2.7 billion rubles)

Oprah Winfrey

19th place. Serena Williams (38)

$ 36 million (~ 2.6 billion rubles)

Serena Williams

20th place. Angelina Jolie (45)

35.5 million dollars (~ 2.6 billion rubles)