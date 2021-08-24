Ryan Reynolds spoke about the quarantine with his wife Blake Lively and three daughters: “Mostly I drink”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Yesterday, 43-year-old Ryan Reynolds became a guest on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show (during the pandemic, the TV presenter moved to YouTube and works remotely, inviting stars to video chat). So, the actor talked about life in quarantine with his 32-year-old wife Blake Lively and their three children: five-year-old James, three-year-old Ines and another daughter who was born in August last year, whose name the wife has not yet named.

We do a lot of homeschooling. We are lucky to have a small garden, so we learn a little about gardening. But mostly I drink



– he said with irony and added that he did not miss the male company at all.



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James and Ines

I enjoy spending time with girls. I like doing girly things. I try not to impose any kind of gender idea on my children. But each of them, as soon as she was born, wanted dresses: they constantly wanted to dress in hot pink clothes. This is what I am doing. We were sewing tissue paper dresses this morning and they were having fun. We develop skills that allow us to enter a new world,



Reynolds said.



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their youngest daughter

Since the family strictly adheres to the quarantine rules and does not go to public places, Ryan is now also at home with his haircut, and his 32-year-old wife acts as a hairdresser.

She cut my hair once before. It took two and a half hours. But in the end, my haircut looked like she did it all with just one lighter. My haircut could also be compared to gloves made of sandpaper. It would be faster if she just rubbed my hair until it disappeared. But tomorrow I’m going to get my hair cut and I’m very excited











He joked.

By the way, in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, the couple made donations of one million dollars to help two non-profit organizations in the United States and Canada.

I have no right to tell other people what to do, but it seems to me that now all people who can afford it are obliged to do it,

– said the actor.