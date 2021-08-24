Ryan Reynolds worked as a free hairdresser for Blake Lively

On a holiday, the actor helped his wife with dyeing her hair and the couple recorded the process on video.

On Valentine’s Day, Ryan Reynolds took on the role of hairdresser and helped his wife Blake Lively with hair coloring. Blake posted on Instagram an accelerated video from the bathroom in which she and Ryan work on lightening her strands.

Fans of the couple once again admired their relationship and appreciated the idea of ​​doing hair coloring together.

“A man with endless hidden talents!”

On a holiday, Ryan posted on his page a funny video with Blake, in which she happily slides down the hill on a sled. “My Valentine for all the foreseeable future,” the actor signed the shot.

Users did not expect that Reynolds would do without barbs and jokes about his beloved, which is already considered a tradition in their couple. On this occasion, Reynolds’ colleague Bart Johnson wrote in the comments: “This is the sweetest thing you said about her and what she knows about.”









The actor has been married to Lively for eight years and has three daughters with her: five-year-old James, four-year-old Ines and one-year-old baby Betty. Earlier in an interview, Ryan said that for him being the only man in the family is a new experience, because he himself grew up with three brothers.

“I love being a father to girls. In my family, I am the youngest of four boys, so for me the birth of three daughters was another adventure. But I love every moment of it, ”said Reynolds. The actor calls his wife and daughters “the most gifted and strongest people” of everyone he knows. “These are the first people I can rely on in difficult times,” Ryan summed up.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova