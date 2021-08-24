Selena Gomez and BTS ?! – POPCAKE

Recently, the American singer and actress subscribed to the official accounts of the most popular Korean groups on Instagram: Bts and BLACKPINK…

Fans wondered what it was Selena just now decided to subscribe to BLACKPINK… Last year she had a mega-successful collaboration with them called “Ice Cream”. To date, YouTube users have watched the official video over 600 million times. Just think about the numbers! And that’s just now Gomez decided to subscribe to girls, a year after cooperation.

But most of all the fans were surprised and at the same time delighted that Selena subscribed to Bts… Is the world waiting for a new super-hit ?!









So far, there are no official statements about this, but the singer does not hide that she likes idols. By the way, RM [Rap Monster/ Рэп Монстр] (Kim Nam Joon) and V [Ви] (Kim Tae Hyun) during several interviews for American publications, they also confessed their sympathy for Selene…

Armie held their breath in anticipation of the news, and pancakes hope for another joint performance of girls with Gomez… Perhaps it will happen at the upcoming music awards MTV Video Music Awards 2021which will take place on 12 September. By the way, the collaboration between Selena and BLACKPINK is presented in the nomination Best K-Pop Video…

So far, the first five artists who will perform at the award are known: Lord (Lorde), Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and Machine Gun Kelly.