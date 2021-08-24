Selena Gomez’s fans are furious over the singer’s kidney transplant joke

What does Justin Bieber’s mom have to do with it?







Recently, a new version of the TV series Saved by the Bell, which tells the stories of American teenagers, has appeared on the network. And within the framework of one of the episodes, an inappropriate joke was made about Selena Gomez.









One of the heroines said: “I know for sure that the mother of Justin Bieber became the donor of Selena Gomez’s kidney. God, how I wish I had a phone so I could prove it. ” And the other answered her: “Prove what? What an idiot you are. It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They are best friends like you and me. “

Fans of the 27-year-old singer were horrified after these words of the actors. They said that this is extremely disrespectful to the performer, who underwent major surgery in 2017. Gomez’s friend Francia Rice donated her kidney to her. Selena had to take this step after battling lupus for several years.

The producers of the series still had to apologize to the singer and her fans. They promised to make a donation to the Selena charity, which is researching this autoimmune disease.