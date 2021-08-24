The Morning Show season 2 with Jennifer Aniston: the cast of the series | Vogue Ukraine

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon began collaborating on The Morning Show for Apple TV +. They have created a new streaming hit with a stellar line-up that also includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudupa and Gugu Mbata-Rowe.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

The plot of the Morning Show introduces viewers to the inner world of the news channel and tells about the career ups and downs of its employees. The series received overwhelmingly positive reviews and, of course, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations, even securing a SAG win for Aniston as the lead actress.

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in The Morning Show

The second season of the series was supposed to premiere in 2020, but due to delays and delays caused by the global pandemic, the schedules have changed. The cast and crew were originally scheduled to return to work in the summer of 2020.









Also, the creators had to make changes to the script. Since the focus of the “Morning Show” is a television news show that covers current events in the world, the authors of the series could not help but use the spreading virus as a news feed. The same thing happened with the first season – he had to change the intermediate storyline for #MeTooMovement.

The Morning Show season two will return with a host of new stellar faces. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass and most likely Steve Carrell will undoubtedly return. Fans will see Julianne Margulis (The Good Wife, Ambulance) as Laura Peterson, UBA News news anchor and rival to the Morning Show hosts.

Production for the second season of Apple TV + is in progress. The release is supposed to take place in the fall of 2021, but the platform has not announced a premiere date at this time.