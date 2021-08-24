The most famous and best Ukrainian designers – rating and photos of outfits

Ksenia schnaider

Unusual jeans have become the hallmark of the brand, which was created by the Kiev designer Ksenia Schneider. It all started with demi-denims, which combined skinny and culottes, then there were trendy jeans with different leg thicknesses, wide ones with slits to the hips, jeans-pipes with fringes … Today, other original items from denim including fur coats. The key message of the brand is environmental responsibility. The brand uses recycled denim, which they purchase from a special factory, as well as second-hand and vintage stores for do-it-yourself processing. Gradually, the creators of the brand learned to apply the same technologies to work with knitwear, cotton and jersey.

Dua Lipa, Monica Bellucci and Gigi Hadid in the things of the Ukrainian brand (photo: instagram.com/kseniaschnaider)

In the conditions of Ukrainian realities, building a business of such a scale is not an easy task. And the designer considers the main problems to be the lack of any support from the state, the lack of experienced specialists in the field and high competition with those who have support, experience, and specialists.

Stylish and unusual things instantly fell in love with the heroines of streetstyle chronicles and, of course, did not go unnoticed by the most fashionable stars of the world scale. According to Ksenia, she is not surprised by the success with foreign celebrities.

“To be honest, I have hoped and are counting on much more. That is why we do not stop and continue to work hard,” says the designer.

Ksenia Schneider (photo: instagram.com/kseniaschnaider)

Our clothes are original, it is easy to stand out and make a splash in them. They are of high quality and fit well and are comfortable to be in all day. They are environmentally friendly. They are trendy. They are made with love, and you can feel it.

Speaking about her favorite clients, Ksenia mentions Nadia Dorofeeva and Ivan Dorn – because they are always open to experiments and instantly reincarnate. Jamala and Alina Pash know how to present things in a completely new way.

“Of the world celebrities, Celine Dion had the most memorable appearance in our jeans, but my favorite is the white denim set on Dua Lipa during her concert in Canada,” notes Ksenia.

TTSWTRS

The iconic and recognizable thing of the TTSWTRS brand – a flesh-colored bodysuit with tattoos – came to mind of its creator Anna Osmekhina quite by accident.

“A friend of mine was dating a famous tattoo artist, Ian Levin. I was so inspired and interested in his energy that I soon created a capsule with the tentative name tattoosweaters,” she says.

Anna Osmekhina (photo: instagram.com/asmekhina)

Already from the first collection, created in 2013, a great success awaited the brand: unusual and sexy things were sold in the wardrobes of fashion icons and bloggers. The clients of the brand are Nikki Minaj, Irina Shayk, Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlow and many other celebrities. Today, TTSWTRS has already established itself in the list of the best Ukrainian brands, and things are created at their own factory with a printing shop in Kiev.

Doutzen Croesus, Winnie Harlow, Vera Brezhneva, Amanda Steele in the brand’s clothes (photo: instagram.com/ttswtrs)

Jean Gritsfeldt

Jean Gritsfeldt is a famous Ukrainian designer who showed his first collection in 2012. Jean Gritsfeldt clothes have a recognizable character, they are distinguished by an original cut, a daring combination of textures and shapes, a scattering of sequins and the use of unusual prints. Katya Osadchaya, Loboda, the VIA Gra group, Angelica Varum, Irina Gorbacheva, Angelica Varum, Dan Balan, Suzanna Abdula Varnina and other celebrities shine in them in every sense. And in the future – and world-class stars, Jean is sure.

“A bad designer who does not dream of conquering the world, I am convinced of this. At least, to change it. Because this is our strength and our vocation,” he says. It was not my goal in itself. It’s just that the star very quickly takes the character of the image that you create, and broadcasts it very brightly. Probably because everyone wants strong, bright, charged personalities to broadcast your message to a wide audience.

I have a certain list of stars that inspire me and that I would like to work with. But I’m not talking about “just put on” stuff. It is very important for me that our value systems and philosophy coincide. And there they are much more respectful of design work, they are used to paying for creativity and appreciating it. “

Tina Karol, Angelica Varum, Nadya Dorofeeva, Erika Herceg in images from the designer (photo: instagram.com/jeangritsfeldt.world)

In Ukraine, Jean Gritsfeldt is one of the few who likes to present their collections by arranging original shows. The designer turns his shows into real fashion events, each time surprising with unusual locations and presentation. Unsurprisingly, the brand has long gone international. Jean Gritsfeldt regularly appears on the pages of the world’s glossy magazines, and recently the American Harper’s Bazaar included Jean Gritsfeldt in the top 5 of the best brands presented at Frankfurt Fashion Week. In his native country, despite the recognition, the designer faces many difficulties.









“For a Ukrainian designer, the most important thing is to survive. In the current conditions, when even your own market has little support for you. (laughs)… The most difficult thing is multifunctionality, which we have to accommodate to the detriment of creativity. It is also parochial in terms of: everyone thinks how to promote themselves, but, in fact, there is no integrity in the industry that would represent the interests of the designer directly and try for him. On the one hand, it gives a lot: gaining experience, skills, mistakes, victories, but it seems to me that it would be possible to save a lot of internal and external resources and move better for the good of everyone. “

Jean Gritsfeldt (photo: instagram.com/jeangritsfeldt)

According to Jean, he plans to develop a brand for the international market, because Ukrainian designers are received there much better.

“Despite the fact that I am a big fan of our land, this is my place of power and will always be a hotbed of creativity, because here I manage to embody incredible projects and incredible concepts. But there is a weight of talent,” he says.

I would like to wish my insanely gifted country a systematic concern for their talents and the desire to nurture these talents, which would then be able to bring the country itself and its image to a different level at their potential.

Cultnaked

Lviv brand Cultnaked is another record holder for the number of star fans. Sexy, original and challenging, the brand’s clothes fit perfectly into the wardrobes of the brightest girls in the world: they are worn by Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Elsa Hosk, Caroline Vreeland … When asked how she managed to reach such spoiled stars, the founder of the brand Mary Furtas replies simply: she sews clothes that, first of all, she would wear herself.

Mary Furtas (photo: instagram.com/maryfurtas)

“I wanted to solve my problem: comfortable, comfortable and at the same time sexy clothes for parties. Functionality was in the first place, so in our portfolio a scort appeared, which immediately became the basis of the product line.”

Scorts, or otherwise – a mini-skirt with shorts that does not hinder movement – the most popular and recognizable thing Cultnaked. Today you can find everything in the collections: from blouses and tops to jackets and trousers.

Ariana Grande, Anastasia Karanikolau, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner in Cultnaked Things (photo: instagram.com/cultnaked)

Mary admits that she lives by her work and is sure that the current success of the brand is far from the limit. Cultnaked initially set a course for the stars and the US market, and is confidently moving towards its goal. As a creative director and inspirer, in her business she controls all stages – from purchasing fabrics to manufacturing things. But at the same time, he trusts his team, which has expanded significantly over the years.

I want Cultnaked, or my group that the brand will be a member of, to be a billion dollar company. This is for a start. To do this, you need to dress a lot of stars and do a lot of collaborations, but everything has its time.

According to Mary, requests from the stylists of the stars come to them regularly, and soon we will learn about new grandiose collaborations. Why are world celebrities so fond of the Ukrainian brand?

“We are cool! When you put on Cultnaked, you feel like a goddess. This is by design. I believe in my vision, and the universe gives this energy back!”, Furtas is sure.

Ruslan Baginskiy

Ruslan Baginskiy, a Ukrainian headwear brand, boasts a record number of stellar appearances. Lviv designer Ruslan Baginsky and his business partner Pyotr Yasinsky were among the first to realize that the future lies in communications and collaboration in social networks. At first, they became recognizable in the vastness of Instagram, tying up a lot of useful acquaintances in this popular network.

Ruslan Baginsky (photo: instagram.com/ruslanbaginskiy_hats)

After the stars of the first magnitude began to appear in hats and caps, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and others, brand awareness took off. This was followed by publications in the best fashion magazines, cooperation with major online boutiques and the opening of their own. At the same time, Ruslan deliberately leaves Ukrainian production. According to the designer, who studied his craft in his native Lviv, in this way he will show the world the style and culture of Ukraine.

Rosie Hantinton-Whiteley, Kaia Gerber, Miley Cyrus and Madonna in the brand’s headdresses (photo: instagram.com/ruslanbaginskiy_hats)