The official trailer for the second season of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has appeared online

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
    The official trailer of the second season of the series appeared on the network "Morning show" with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

    Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show

    Apple TV yesterday unveiled the official trailer for the second season of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

    The first season of the series ends with the main character Alex Levy (character Jennifer Aniston) leaving the UBA TV channel, of which she has been a star for many years. But before leaving, Alex, along with her colleague Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon’s character), helped expose the TV company, which was silent about the inappropriate behavior of its employees (including sexual harassment).

    In the second season, the action will unfold in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Alex will be persuaded to return to her previous job, and her relationship with Bradley, with whom they managed to make friends by the end of the first season, will become noticeably worse.

    The cast will be replenished with new faces: Greta Lee, Julianne Margulis, Hasan Minhaj, Ruairi O’Connor and others will join the second season.

    By the way, in the trailer you can see a reference to the “Friends” TV series.

    I feel like they brought in my big sister to clean up my mess,

    – says the heroine Aniston.

    In the legendary comedy show, he and Witherspoon played sisters.

    The second season of the series will premiere on September 17th.

    Jennifer Aniston in the series "Morning show"
    Jennifer Aniston on The Morning ShowJennifer Aniston in the series "Morning show"
    Reese Witherspoon in the series "Morning show"
    Reese Witherspoon on The Morning ShowReese Witherspoon in the series "Morning show"
    Julianne Margulies in the series "Morning show"
    Julianne Margulies in The Morning ShowBilly Crudup in the series "Morning show"
    Billy Crudup on The Morning Show




    Images from the series





