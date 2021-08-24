The release date of the film about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart, HELLO! Russia

The press office of the film company Neon Films, which is divided by the production of the film “Spencer” directed by Pablo Larrain, has finally announced the date of the world premiere of the film. It will be broadcasted on November 5, 2021.

Despite the fact that the film is already at the post-production stage, information about it on the Internet is more than scarce. For example, it was only at the end of March that the actor approved for the role of Prince Charles became known. It was the 35-year-old British actor Jack Farthing. His short filmography (23 works in total) includes roles in the TV series “Silk”, “Poldark”, “Da Vinci Demons” and “Dancing on the Edge.” And to date, only two shots of Kristen in the image of Lady Dee can be found on the network.

On the first, she is depicted in a red jacket and a black hat with a veil, and on the second – in a plaid jacket, in which she could be seen in those years at one of the official events. Moreover, on the actress’s left hand, you can see a copy of the very same Lady Dee’s engagement ring made of 18-carat gold with an oval-shaped Ceylon sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds. For many years the owner of the ring is Diana’s daughter-in-law and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.









Kristen Stewart

Recall that the role of the queen of human hearts will be played by the star of “Twilight”, became known last June. This decision caused a flurry of criticism: many felt that Stewart was not suitable for the role of a princess. But the director explained his opinion:

Kristen is one of the most prominent actresses of our time. She can be anything: very mysterious and very fragile, at the same time – very strong. This combination is exactly what we need, it made me think about her. The way she reacted to the script and how she approaches working on her character is pleasantly surprising. I think Kristen will present something amazing and intriguing on the screen.

Filming took place in Germany and Great Britain. Action withThe southwest of the film will unfold in 1991 on Christmas Eve, when Lady Dee and the Prince of Wales are on vacation with the royal family in Norfolk. At this time, Princess Diana finally realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is failing, and decides to abandon the future status of Queen of Great Britain.

Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana