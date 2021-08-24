The singer suspected of having an affair with Angelina Jolie made a record deal: Home: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Canadian singer The Weeknd (real name – Abel Tesfaye), who was previously suspected of having an affair with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, bought a house in Los Angeles. He gave for the object a record $ 70 million (more than 5.2 billion rubles) for the city in 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Related materials Difficult mortals. Where the Marvel Universe Actors Live: Homes of Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. and More







The mansion is located in the prestigious Bel Air area. Before that, it belonged to the Dutch actor and entrepreneur Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Daniel. Initially, they did not plan to sell the house, but they were contacted by real estate agents from Beverly Hills Estates, who told that The Weeknd was looking for housing – the Urlemans house fully corresponded to the wishes of The Weeknd. In the end, the couple agreed to make a deal.

The mansion with an area of ​​more than three thousand square meters is located on a plot of slightly less than a hectare. The house has nine bedrooms, a kitchen, a spacious living room, a cinema, a spa area, a gym and a music studio. The singer also had two swimming pools, a terrace and his own pond at his disposal.

The alleged romance of The Weeknd with Jolie was reported by journalists in July 2021. Celebrities were spotted together during a private event in Los Angeles, and before that they were seen in a restaurant. According to the source, the actress met with the singer during a family trip to New York.