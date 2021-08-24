Vladimir and Elena Zelensky met with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Robin Wright in Kiev

Elena and Vladimir Zelensky, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

On Friday and Saturday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the country’s first lady Elena Zelenskaya met with the stars of world cinema in Kiev, where the forum of the Yalta European Strategy Yes was held: yesterday they met Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and on Friday Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked to Robin Wright and Chernobyl produced by Craig Mazin. The President of Ukraine himself announced this on his Facebook.

During two days I had several important meetings with the stars of the world cinema. Yesterday I talked with the producer of the already cult series Chernobyl Craig Mazin, and in the evening during the YES forum I had the pleasure of chatting with the unsurpassed Robin Wright. Today I met with Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis and actor and producer Ashton Kutcher. We had a very fruitful conversation about cinema, in particular about the development of the Ukrainian film industry, as well as ways to attract investment in it,

By the way, Vladimir and Elena spoke English with the Hollywood couple, and, as Ashton noted, both of them are fluent in it.

I think that with the new president Ukraine is in good hands, – said the actor.









Zelenskiy, Kutcher and Kunis discussed not only cinematography, but also many topical topics: politics, gender equality issues, technology and the development of tourism in Ukraine.

After the meeting, Mila called Zelensky “a very interesting, intelligent and dedicated” person.

I had the opportunity to meet with many heads of state. Sometimes we see that these people are not what they seem. And Zelensky is very sincere in what he wants for Ukraine,

– she said.

Recall that Mila Kunis was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, but when she was seven years old, her family moved to the United States. She noted that she went to her small homeland last year, but she visited Kiev for the first time and the city was very impressed with her.



