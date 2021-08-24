West left Shayk for the Kardashians

The rapper simply did not have time for a new lover due to his strong employment.

Rapper Kanye West and Russian model Irina Shayk broke up after months of dating. This was announced by a source familiar with the situation.

As a person close to the couple noticed, the feelings of the lovers were ruined by work. Irina has many different events, and Kanye devotes all his time to his projects.









In addition, the rapper tries to spend as much time as possible with the children, whom he now shares in court with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. As a result, there was simply no time left for a new lover.

A close friend of the couple noticed that the lovers parted on a peaceful note. West thinks Shayk is an amazing woman. At the same time, the insider did not rule out that the rapper would attempt to return to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to him, their feelings have not cooled down. In addition, they recently had a nice dinner together at a restaurant. the portal people.com reports.

Recall that Kanye West and Irina Shayk were together for only a few months. They even spent a romantic weekend in France.

