Altcoin Cardano May Overtake Ethereum

The rapid growth of Cardano (ADA) in just a month gave the world 6,205 new whales (from 3,625 to 9830 between July 20 and August 24). This is the number of institutional investors who bought the discussed crypto for an amount of $ 1 million or more. In January, the list of “gimbal” millionaires included only 504 people, according to representatives of analytical platforms CoinMetrics and Messari.

The purpose of such actions is the desire to make money on the upcoming strengthening of the token, which has updated its historical maximum for the second time in two days: the first time on Sunday, the second time around midnight Monday, when the altcoin was given $ 3.02 (against $ 0.07623 at the beginning of this year).

The reason for the rapid growth of quotations is a jump in queries in Google Trends for the keywords "cardano", "Cardano" and ADA. The price spurt provoked an increase in the volume of UTXO outputs – digital currencies that remain unspent in wallets after replenishment of the account. The increase in UTXOs on the blockchain is a confirmation that wallet owners are choosing to hold back the crypto for future speculation.









According to CoinMetrics, the UTXO for Cardano reached 2,850,000 coins by August 24 (versus 816,000 as of 01/01/2021).

The decision of institutional players to hold on to ADA tokens is due to the expectation that Cardano will be able to oust Ethereum from the second place of the most capitalized digital currencies on the planet (“ether” at the beginning of the year experienced difficulties due to network congestion and high transaction fees).

How and how much did Cardano rise this year?

The 579% rise in ADA in Q1 was due to the Mary update, which made altcoin compatible with DeFi and NFTs projects (decentralized finance and non-functioning tokens, respectively).

The growth of ADA in the first half of the second quarter was slowed down by official Beijing’s repression against local miners and Elon Musk’s “Twitter attack” on bitcoin. Nevertheless, even in this turbulent time, the cardano added almost 20% in price, and the UTXO figure reached 2,930,000.

At the heart of Cardano’s latest price spurt is July’s Shelley hard fork (the introduction of a proof-of-stake tool).

In early August, a new “Alonzo” update was released that turned Cardano into a full-fledged smart contract platform (exactly the same as that of Ethereum). The consequence of this was the explosive growth of speculative rates on the ADA observed now.

What would Cardano need to pull a 25X? Market share: Due to lack of smart contracts Cardano lacks market share on all the key metrics. Total value locked in defi 0, daily NFT sale volume tiny, daily transactions 82k, 2 million addresses total. – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) August 24, 2021

