An analyst named an altcoin with a growth potential of 2400% :: RBC.Crypto

The trader explained in which case the value of the Ripple company token can rise to $ 20-30

An analyst and author of the Credible Crypto YouTube channel (30.6 thousand subscribers) predicted that Ripple’s token XRP could grow by 2,400% from current levels. On August 25, the digital coin is trading at $ 1.1.

The analyst claims that the price of the token could rise to $ 20-30. This will happen if in the near future the XRP value updates its all-time high at $ 3.4, since after that the token will enter the pricing phase, the analyst noted. Credible Crypto explained that XRP has already shown such growth in 2017. Then the token grew by 1260% in a month and reached $ 3.4.









“My XRP targets, as I’ve said many times, are between $ 20 and $ 30 at the end of this bullish cycle,” the analyst added.

Over the past month, the price of XRP has increased by 116%, and the capitalization has increased to $ 54.5 billion, according to CoinGecko. If the Credible Crypto forecast comes true, the altcoin capitalization could reach $ 1.4 trillion. In comparison, this is higher than Facebook’s market valuation and twice the capitalization of Tesla. Now the estimate of the largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, bitcoin, is $ 910 billion.

Ripple is currently being litigated in the US. In late 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the company of selling $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities under the guise of XRP tokens.

