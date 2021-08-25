https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210608/dzholi-1736122818.html

Angelina Jolie first appeared after losing in court to Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in a bright yellow dress along with six children was spotted by the paparazzi. The pictures were published by the DailyMail tabloid. Radio Sputnik, 06/09/2021

MOSCOW, June 8 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in a bright yellow dress along with six children was spotted by the paparazzi. The pictures were published by the DailyMail tabloid. Nineteen-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, along with their mother, left the TAO restaurant in Los Angeles, where the actress celebrated her 46th birthday. The members of the star family were wearing protective masks. According to FAN, this was Jolie’s first public appearance after the court decision in the case of joint custody of children, passed in favor of her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt. Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August 2014 after seven years of marriage. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce. All this time, the former spouses were suing for custody of the children. At the end of May 2021, the court ruled that Jolie and Pitt will be equally responsible for the children and raising them, with the exception of the already adult Maddox. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that the media revealed new details of the actress’s divorce from Pitt. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

