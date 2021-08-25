Ariana Grande may launch her own beauty brand

Певица пока не раскрывает всех секретов, но намекает на свой новый проект.

28-year-old Ariana Grande decided not to stop at a creative career, but to expand her range of activities. Recently, fans of the singer discovered that the celebrity has created a new website and Instagram account called “REM Beauty”, the same name as her 2018 track “REM”. So far, there is no information in the profile about the new cosmetic project, but some facts indicate that the star, nevertheless, plans to launch her own beauty brand.

The other day, celebrity best friend Doug Middlebrook posted a story where he poses in front of a new billboard with the words “REM Beauty” in the center of Time Square. Also, her mother Joan subscribed to the singer’s newly created account, which may indicate that her mother will become one of the first admirers of her daughter’s new undertaking.









According to filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office, Grande’s Thunder Road, Inc. has expanded its business and filed for registration of the “REM” trademark. The list of products that are planned to be produced under this brand includes eye shadows, highlighters, lipsticks, eyeliners, eyebrow gel and many other decorative cosmetics.

Read also: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley introduced her own cosmetics brand

Recall that Ariana Grande is no stranger to the beauty industry. She already has nine fragrances on her account, which are considered one of the most popular among users, and the singer has also released a line of cosmetics called “hank u, next”. It seems that the celebrity is seriously thinking about delighting his fans not only with creativity, but also with high-quality merchandise.