Ariana Grande secretly married

The secret wedding of 27-year-old Ariana Grande and her fiancé, 25-year-old Dalton Gomez, is reported by TMZ, citing reliable sources. According to journalists, the celebration took place in the strictest secrecy near the singer’s house in Montecito, California, last weekend.









The newlyweds invited only a few people to the ceremony and in their presence exchanged traditional oaths of allegiance. The source also claims that the event was organized “really only for them”, although it is not clear whether this was an impulsive decision or an important day was planned in advance.

Recall that for the first time about the romance Grande and Gomez started talking in February last year. Ariana sang about her new boyfriend in the single Positions (the very first line contains the words: “Heaven sent you to me”), spent several months of self-isolation in his company and even introduced him to the public in May in a joint video with Justin Bieber Stuck With U. on the eve of Christmas, Dalton gave his beloved a luxurious engagement ring. The piece is set with an oval diamond and pearl.

Previously, Ariana Grande dated rapper Big Sean in 2014, dancer Ricky Alvarez in 2015, and the late rapper Mac Miller, real name Malcolm James McCormick, with whom she was for two years. Miller passed away tragically in September 2018 after a drug overdose at the age of 26, and the singer mentioned him on her track thank u, next.