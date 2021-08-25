Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis shared their views on the hygiene of their children

Actor Ashton Kutcher, 43, (“The Killers”), along with wife Mila Kunis, 38 (“The Spy Who Dumped Me”), shared their views on hygiene for 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri. It would be better if you put some water in your mouth.

According to star parents Kutcher and Kunis, it is not necessary to bathe youngsters more than four times a week.

“Washing kids a lot is ridiculous,” Ashton grins.

The actor himself washes away sweat daily only under the armpits and in the groin. In this Ashton is not original. A whole movement of enemies of personal hygiene has formed in Hollywood.









– The less often you wash, the better your body is naturally cleansed, – believes Jake Gyllenhaal…

Brad Pitt and Zac Efron are content with wet wipes, Charlize Theron goes without a shower for weeks. Robert Pattison, who had not washed his hair for a month and a half, smelled so much on the set of The Twilight Saga that his partners shied away from him.

– Until the smell appears, there is no need to take a shower, – I’m sure Kristen Bell.

It’s good that her husband Dax Shepard the same opinion.

Anecdote in the subject

A Russian married an American. A friend asks: “How is she?” – “Yes, everything is fine. But it is very dirty – it is washed every day. “