Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on a walk with children in Los Angeles

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Yesterday, the paparazzi once again caught 35-year-old Mila Kunis and 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher on a walk in Los Angeles. The celebrity couple, along with their four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri, went to the store, after shopping, the celebrities got into their Tesla and rushed home.

For the walk, the actress chose light trousers, white sneakers, and completed the look with a loose white shirt worn over a black T-shirt. Ashton preferred jeans and a T-shirt.

The actor’s latest work is the family sitcom The Ranch, which will be released on Netflix. The fourth season of the comedy series by Don Reo and Jim Patterson follows the Bennett family living on a ranch in Colorado. The story begins with Ashton Kutcher’s Colt Bennett returning home from a failed semi-professional footballer’s career to help his older brother and parents run the family business.

According to rumors, Mila Kunis opposed the filming of her husband in the TV series “Ranch”. It’s all about the huge number of love scenes in which he will have to play.

Ashton loves working with Elisha Cuthbert and thought they would have a lot of sex scenes again. But Mila could not allow such a development of events,

– says the insider.

But, as we know, the star couple always reacts to such rumors with humor.







