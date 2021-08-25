Binance Explains Know Your Customer in Detail

Know Your Customer (KYC) is a general regulation that all financial service providers must comply with. These checks primarily combat the financing of illegal activities. KYC is also a key measure in anti-money laundering regulations, making it an important security measure, especially for cryptocurrencies. Financial institutions and service providers such as the leading international blockchain ecosystem and crypto infrastructure provider Binance are increasingly being forced to implement robust KYC procedures to protect their customers and their assets.

Binance introduced mandatory interim user verification in August 2021.

What is KYC?

If you have opened an account on a cryptocurrency exchange, you will most likely have to go through KYC verification. KYC requires financial service providers to collect personally identifiable information from their customers. This can be, for example, an official ID or bank statements. Like AML rules (Anti-money laundering – combating money laundering), the KYC policy helps fight money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud and illegal transfer of funds.

KYC is more of a proactive approach than a reactive one. Most financial service providers accept customer data as part of the onboarding process – even before they can make financial transactions. In some cases, accounts can be created without KYC, but their functions will be limited in this case. Binance, for example, allows users to open an account prior to the completion of KYC, but restricts trading.

When passing KYC, you may be asked to provide an identity document, driver’s license or passport.

In addition to verifying the identity of the customer, it is also important to verify the customer’s location and address. Identity documents already contain basic information such as name and date of birth, but, for example, additional data will be required to establish tax residency. Most likely, you will need to go through several stages of KYC. Financial service providers also need to regularly verify the identity of their customers.

Who regulates KYC compliance?

KYC rules differ from country to country, but there is international cooperation regarding the required basic information. In the United States, most of the AML and KYC processes that still operate today were established by the Bank Secrecy Act and the Patriot Act of 2001.

The European Union and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region have developed their own rules, but they are very similar to the American ones. EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD) and PSD2 (second directive on payment services) provide a basic framework for European countries. International cooperation on the regulatory environment at the global level is coordinated by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Why do you need KYC in crypto?

Due to the pseudonymity in the crypto area, cryptocurrencies are often used to launder illegal funds and evade taxes. Better regulation of cryptocurrencies improves their reputation and ensures that the necessary taxes are paid. There are three main reasons why KYC checks are necessary in the crypto industry:

Blockchain transactions are irreversible. There is no administrator to help in the event of a mistake, which means funds can be stolen or moved but cannot be returned. The cryptocurrency is quite anonymous – there is no need to provide any personal data to open a crypto wallet. In many countries, regulation is still vague when it comes to taxes and the legality of cryptocurrency.

What are the benefits of KYC?

Not all of the benefits of KYC are obvious. However, the principle helps a lot more than just combating fraud and can improve the financial system as a whole:

It is easier for lenders to assess their risk by establishing the identity and financial history of the client. This process is leading to more responsible lending and risk management. The principle fights against identity theft and other types of financial fraud. Verification as a proactive measure primarily reduces the risk of money laundering. KYC enhances the trust, safety and accountability of financial service providers. An improved reputation has a direct impact on the financial industry as a whole and can spur investment.

KYC and decentralization

Cryptocurrencies have been focused on decentralization and freedom from middlemen from the very beginning. As mentioned, anyone can create a wallet and store cryptocurrency without the need to provide emails about themselves. However, it is for these reasons that cryptocurrencies have become a popular method of money laundering.

Governments and regulators generally require exchanges to perform KYC checks on their clients. While mandatory KYC is very difficult to implement for cryptocurrency wallets, services that exchange fiat money for cryptocurrency allow you to do this. Some investors are speculatively interested in cryptocurrencies, while others are more actively appreciating their core values ​​and usefulness.

Arguments against KYC

Despite the obvious advantages of the KYC principle, it is still controversial with some critics. Arguments against KYC are more common in the crypto world due to its history and origins. Typically, most of the criticism comes from privacy and cost issues:

There are additional costs associated with performing KYC verification, and they are often passed on in the form of commissions to the client. Some people do not have the documentation required to verify KYC, or may not have a fixed address. This makes it difficult for them to access certain financial services. Irresponsible financial service providers can neglect to properly protect personal data, so hacks can lead to theft. It is believed that this principle is contrary to the decentralization of cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

KYC processes are the industry standard for financial services and crypto exchanges. This is one of the most important functions in the fight against money laundering and other crimes. KYC checks may sound frustrating, but they provide more security. As part of broader anti-money laundering efforts, know your customer allows you to trade cryptocurrency on exchanges like Binance with greater confidence and security.

