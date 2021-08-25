Bitcoin has a “green” competitor: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

The most popular cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – have a green competitor. Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) has ranked third in value as miners seek greener alternatives. This is reported by Euronews.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano has a market cap of $ 86.47 billion and the token’s value has surged more than 36 percent over the past week to $ 2.64. The cryptocurrency has displaced from the third place the token of the Binance exchange with a capitalization of $ 81.48 billion.

Cardano is a blockchain platform that has its own internal cryptocurrency called ADA. It was founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and launched in 2017. Since then, the token has returned 7.08 thousand percent to investors. ADA is named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th century British countess famous for her work on a computing machine. She is considered the world’s first programmer.

The impact of mining on the environment has become part of the environmental agenda of states. For example, China and Iran temporarily banned mining this summer, arguing that the computers used in the process were consuming too much power and causing power outages.









In this matter, the Cardano token undoubtedly wins against the background of Bitcoin and Ethereum. If Bitcoin consumes as much energy as the state of Chile – 77.78 terawatts per hour, then Cardano consumes only 0.006 terawatts per hour. The latest data shows that the annual emissions from Bitcoin mining are more than 57 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is roughly the same as the annual carbon emissions of a small European country.

The growth of the Cardano token was facilitated not only by its compliance with the “green” agenda. One of the reasons for the growth was its planned entry on the Japanese stock exchange on August 25. It is believed that Japan has the strictest criteria for entering the market. In addition, the technologies that the platform works with have a beneficial effect on growth. Cardano’s token value has increased 22 percent after Hoskinson announced a major Alonzo update that will launch in September. Alonzo will implement smart contracts in Cardano that use the blockchain to perform various functions, such as sending information or documents. Smart contacts will allow Cardano to add the function of its own decentralized applications (dApps) for exchanging capital or assets between two counterparties without intermediaries.