Blake Lively spoke about her complexes after the third birth: “I did not fit into clothes”

During and after Blake Lively’s third pregnancy, we never tired of celebrating how beautiful, feminine and harmonious she looks. However, the actress herself this period was very difficult. As the star admitted in her Instagram stories, after the birth of her daughter, she suffered from terrible complexes due to changes in the figure and not only. According to Blake, she had to create her own outfits for going out, since brands and stores did not have items of her size.









“I put together a Lanvin blouse and a Net-a-Porter dress myself to create this cute look. (in the photo below – ed.)because no one had samples that would fit me after giving birth. A lot of things from the shops did not suit me either. There are a lot of things. It’s not a good message for women when their bodies don’t match what brands are offering. It is repulsive and confusing. “, – said the star.

“I wish I could feel as confident then as I do now, a year later. This body gave me a child and produced a supply of necessary food for him. It’s just a miracle! But instead of feeling proud, I suffered from insecurity. Just because I didn’t fit into my clothes. How stupid it seems to me now ”, – added Lively.