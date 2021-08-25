Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu – see photos – Showbiz News

Charlie’s Angels meet on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame

It’s no secret that a relaunch of the legendary “Charlie’s Angels” is already being prepared. But the other day, the stars of the original film Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu met in Los Angeles. The occasion was a solemn event – 50-year-old actress Lucy Liu was honored to receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lucy Liu / Photo: AFP

Her friends and colleagues from the film Charlie’s Angels came to support the beauty of Thai origin: Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, and Rea Perlman.

Drew Barrymore / Photo: AFP

Lucy Liu looked great: in a flowered satin long dress on one shoulder. But 44-year-old Drew Barrymore has been struggling with extra pounds all her life, and therefore her fans are no longer surprised to see her pet out of shape.









Cameron Diaz / Photo: AFP

But 46-year-old Cameron Diaz has aged a lot and looks worse than her colleagues. She arrived at the celebration in jeans, a blouse and a jacket.

Charlie’s Angels Stars / Photo: AFP Stars of the movie “Charlie’s Angels” / Photo: AFP Charlie’s Angels Stars / Photo: AFP Stars of the movie “Charlie’s Angels” / Photo: AFP Charlie’s Angels Stars / Photo: AFP

Recall that earlier Hollywood actresses Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz do not hesitate to show their subscribers their unretouched photos.

