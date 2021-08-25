Cardano uses AML analytics tools from RegTech provider Coinfirm

This will improve the quality of ADA tracking.

Cardano’s Swiss management company, the Cardano Foundation, will partner with RegTech provider Coinfirm on AML and CFT analytics standards.

As part of the partnership, Cardano is integrating Coinfirm’s advanced AML / CFT analytics feature. The goal is to comply with the principles of FATF (Financial Action Task Force), 6AMLD and other supranational and national requirements.

The new toolkit will allow all participants in the relationship – exchanges, custodians, other third parties – to fully track the history of movements of ADA tokens located on clients’ wallets.

In addition to the native ADA token, Coinfirm tools can be used to increase the transparency of working with all assets created on the basis of the Cardano blockchain.









The cost of the Cardano token. Source: Сoinmarketcap, 25.08.21.

Recently, the ADA token of the Cardano blockchain has become the third largest cryptocurrency in the world after bitcoin and Ethereum. The capitalization of the ADA token is more than $ 88 billion.

AML compliance is becoming a defining characteristic for protocols whose products enter regulated markets.