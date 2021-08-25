Celebrity Street Style: Mila Kunis in Meaningful T-shirt Walking in Los Angeles

Mila Kunis

Either get used to the annoying attention of reporters, or stay at home – this is the motto of the residents of the star neighborhoods in Los Angeles. 36-year-old Mila Kunis with enviable calmness refers to the fact that the paparazzi follow her heels.

The actress regularly goes for walks with her children, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri, and husband, 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher. This time Mila, it seems, has carved out a couple of hours for herself and went for a walk alone.

Mila Kunis

The photographers did not bother the celebrity at all – Kunis was too carried away by the telephone conversation. For the walk, the actress chose her favorite casual look. Outside the red carpet, Mila prefers denim, loose tees, hoodies, and sportswear.

This exit was no exception: on the street Kunis appeared in short denim shorts, a white T-shirt with a print in the form of a phrase that can be translated as “love you endlessly” (I wonder if Ashton gave it or bought it herself?), And sneakers.

By the way, Mila clearly has a particular weakness for T-shirts with slogans – not so long ago she was seen wearing a T-shirt with an appeal to “follow your own path.”







