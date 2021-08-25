Chicago Animal Shelter Accepts Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Animal Rescue Organization PAWS Chicago has announced a collection of donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies in anticipation of the construction of a new hospital for stray cats and dogs.

PAWS Chicago aims to reduce euthanasia in US shelters by replacing euthanasia with sterilization. Over 25 years of operation, the organization has already carried out 300,000 such operations, which has helped to reduce the number of homeless animal deaths in Chicago by 91%.

The initiative was implemented in partnership with the creative advertising agency Leo Burnett. Together, they installed 180 billboards in the city featuring a dog shooting lasers from its eyes and a QR code for donations.

“Any amount allocated will help provide medical care to thousands of dogs and cats in Chicago and in 13 states where animals are most at risk of euthanasia,” says the PAWS Chicago website.

In June, charity: water, which supplies clean water to developing countries, launched the Bitcoin Water Trust to receive donations in the first cryptocurrency.

