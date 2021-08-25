Citigroup Goes To Trade Bitcoin Futures Following Goldman Sachs

The bank is recruiting a team of specialists in London.

Citigroup plans to offer some of its clients access to bitcoin futures trading on the Chicago Exchange (CME) and then exchange-traded notes (ETN). This is reported by Coindesk, citing a source at the bank.

The anonymous author said that the decision was provoked by the increased demand of the bank’s clients for cryptocurrency, including against the backdrop of another rise in the price of bitcoin. A similar request from users of financial services in Russia was previously announced by Tinkoff.

Also, journalists learned that Citi is actively recruiting a team to work with cryptocurrency in London.

"We are currently reviewing futures for some of our institutional clients as they operate within a strict regulatory framework," a bank spokesman said.







Earlier it was reported that Citi is launching a new division of the Digital Assets Group. It will become part of the company’s wealth management department – Citi Global Wealth Investments – and will be focused on working with digital assets.

In June 2021, it became known that Goldman Sachs was the first among the largest American financial institutions to launch bitcoin futures trading in partnership with the Galaxy Digital cryptobank. In the future, the product line will expand.