Crypto exchange Binance has met the requirements of the British regulator :: RBC.Crypto

FCA reported that the trading platform fulfilled all the requirements that were presented to it at the end of June

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, has met all the requirements that were presented to it at the end of June, the British financial regulator (FCA) said.

FCA decision made happy Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. According to him, the exchange is doing “one small step at a time.”

On June 25, the UK financial regulator warned Binance that it could no longer operate in the UK. The FCA explained that the service provider of the Binance.com website, Binance Markets Limited, a member of the Binance Group, is not licensed to operate in this country.









In 2021, the marketplace faced pressure from global financial regulators. On August 13, she announced that some of her products are no longer available to South Koreans and Malaysians, such as Korean Won (KWN) and Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) trading pairs, payment options in those currencies, and P2P applications. Binance explained the changes in work with the requirements of local authorities.

What has changed on the largest crypto exchange in the last month

In July, Binance warned that it would stop trading cryptocurrency derivatives in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives. The crypto exchange has also become involved in investigations in Thailand, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

