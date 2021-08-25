Crypto Funds Saw $ 21 Million Net Inflow Last Week | Blockchain24

Crypto funds saw a net inflow of $ 21 million last week as digital asset markets rallied, bringing total assets under management (AUM) to $ 57.3 billion, the highest since May.

According to a report Monday by digital asset manager CoinShares, the latest data reflected a reversal after six straight weeks of churn. Funds targeting the Solana token (SOL) saw the largest influx of any digital asset, reaching $ 7.1 million last week, the report shows. According to Messari, the token hit a record high of $ 82 on Saturday.









Investors bought back $ 2.8 million from bitcoin-focused funds in the past week, the seventh straight week of churn despite a surge in prices for the largest cryptocurrency. Mileage was in line with the churn rate recorded in early 2018, the report said. It was not long before the “crypto winter” when cryptocurrency prices fell and did not return to record highs for over two years.

Ethereum-focused crypto funds totaled $ 3.2 million in inflows last week. Funds focused on the Cardano token (ADA) saw a net inflow of $ 6.4 million, while Litecoin funds brought in $ 1.8 million and Polkadot funds totaled $ 1.1 million. . USA.