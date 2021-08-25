Derivative Data Shows Ethereum Traders Determined To Extend ETH Rally | Blockchain24

The price of ETH was up 32% by 23 August, and despite repeated testing of the $ 3,000 support, the level eventually rebounded. Meanwhile, BTC has failed to maintain the $ 50,000 mark, at least in the short term.

Professional traders are not yet inclined to add bullish positions on derivatives metrics. Surprisingly, the opposite situation arises when looking at the sentiment of Ether traders, who currently show a reasonable degree of confidence in the current price level. Regulatory pressures and impressive NFT growth keep traders trusting Ether. Don Stump, Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said Monday that:

“A trading platform that offers derivatives on digital assets to US citizens without registration or in violation of CFTC trading rules is subject to CFTC law enforcement.”

It’s unclear why Bitcoin and Ether will react differently to the news, but it’s worth noting that Commissioner Stump is only one of four to six CFTC members in commodity regulatory groups. Meanwhile, payment processor giant Visa surprised the NFT market by announcing its $ 150,000 acquisition of CryptoPunk. Qui Sheffield, head of a $ 500 billion crypto company, said:

“With our purchase of CryptoPunk, we have just marked the beginning of our work in this space.”

The Ethereum network is the absolute leader in the NFT segment and a single market called OpenSea has processed more than $ 1 billion in transactions in the last 30 days.









To understand where bullish or bearish professional traders are leaning, one should analyze the underlying futures rate. The basis is also often referred to as the futures premium, and it measures the difference between long-term futures contracts and current spot market levels. In healthy markets, an annualized premium of 5% to 15% is expected in a situation known as contango. This price difference is caused by sellers demanding more money to hold settlements longer. However, this indicator disappears or turns negative during bear markets and flashes a red flag known as backwardation.

As shown above, the current annual premium of 11% is neutral, but much better than a month ago when it was below 5%. However, a healthy market does not need over-optimism from professional traders, which usually ends up with excessive leverage and a base rate above 15%. Option markets should also be analyzed to rule out externalities specific to a futures instrument.

The 25% delta skew compares similar call (buy) and put (sell) options. The metric will become positive when fear prevails, as the premium on protective put options is higher than comparable risk calls. The opposite is true when market makers are bullish, causing the 25% delta skew indicator to shift into negative territory. Readings from negative 8% to positive 8% are usually considered neutral.

Notice how Ether options traders have been handling the “greed” level since August 7, when the indicator fell below the negative threshold of 8. This data confirms the futures contract premium, which has improved over the past couple of weeks and is currently maintaining a healthy “neutral” level.