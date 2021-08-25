“Do not open long positions”. Why altcoins began to fall in price :: RBC.Crypto

Against the background of the decline in the bitcoin rate, the quotes of other digital coins also fell. Will tokens be able to recover or will they continue to move down?

On August 25, the value of some altcoins declined. For example, the price of Ethereum dropped by 3%, the value of the Solana token fell by 6%, and the Luna token fell by almost 7%. This happened against the backdrop of a fall in bitcoin quotes. On August 25, the price of the main cryptocurrency reached $ 47.1 thousand, after which it returned above $ 48 thousand. Experts from RBC-Crypto predicted whether the decline in altcoin quotes would continue in the near future or whether the coins would be able to recover their value.

Trend and lag

When evaluating a portfolio of altcoins, it is worth paying attention to Bitcoin trends, advises Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at Bestchange.ru. According to him, altcoins are still following the trends of the main cryptocurrency with some delay and high volatility.

“Growth to the current levels is still within the framework of the correction of the continuing bearish trend. It is too early to talk about the final reversal of the medium-term bearish trend. Bitcoin needs to gain a foothold above $ 50-51 thousand in order to be able to talk about a global trend reversal, “the analyst explained.

An interesting fact, according to Zuborev, is the high level of “greed” on the crypto market. Over the past month, the Fear & Greed Index has risen to an extreme level, which is one of the signs of a possible correction, the analyst said. Although historically the market can be in this state for several months before the trend reversal, he added.









In the coming weeks, we can expect a rollback of bitcoin to $ 44 thousand, which will provoke a correction of altcoins by 10-15%, Zuborev predicted. In his opinion, no larger downward movement is expected in the short-term strategy, so such levels are likely to be a good entry point.

“The current situation includes many risks, so we do not recommend opening new long positions, but keeping the ones already open,” the analyst recommended.

Altcoins are moving after bitcoin, therefore, if there is no special news from projects (for example, from the developers of Cardano and Polkadot), then nothing special will happen on the market of alternative coins, says Sergey Zhdanov, CEO of the EXMO crypto exchange.

Short term correction

The market is experiencing a temporary, short-term correction against the background of a decrease in the volume of purchases of bitcoin and other top coins, says Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com crypto exchange. He recalled that a decrease in demand leads to a price correction until the demand grows again.

If the goal is to buy altcoins for the long term, then this can be done practically at any time, the analyst noted. However, if we talk about trying to make money in the short term, then in this situation it is better to postpone and wait for the recovery and continued growth, Karkhalev is sure.

When choosing tokens for investment, the analyst advised to pay attention to assets that have a long-term perspective. According to Karkhalev, these coins include: Uniswap, Cardano, Chainlink, Polkadot, Polygon, Chiliz and others. The probability of earning income from these projects in time is higher than investing in any dubious or hype projects, the expert explained.

