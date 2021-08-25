Wednesday, August 25, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    “Golden Globes – 2020”: choosing the worst image of the ceremony




    "Golden Globes - 2020": choosing the worst image of the ceremony

    Jennifer Lopez / Gwyneth Paltrow

    The winners of the Golden Globes have a reason to celebrate. But this evening was not as triumphant for everyone. And it’s not so much about the losing nominees, but about those guests who missed the choice of a fashionable image, because they will now be discussed on the pages of the press and on the network much more than those who went home without a statuette.

    Perhaps the biggest disappointment at this ceremony was Jennifer Lopez’s outfit. The celebrity knows a lot about spectacular outfits and her appearance on the red carpet is always eagerly awaited, but this time J. Lo failed to make a splash. The Valentino dress has been compared by netizens to gift wrapping.

    Well, in the most controversial way, you can safely call the dress that Cate Blanchett preferred. The outfit, it seems, divided the readers into two groups – the opinions in our voting were almost equally divided, but there are still more of those who were not satisfied at the moment. Well, perhaps, against the background of the rest, this outfit will no longer seem so disastrous.

    Many were puzzled by the outfit of Gwyneth Paltrow – a translucent brown dress, but Salma Hayek, according to netizens, still overdid the neckline.

    So which look did you like the least?

    Jennifer Lopez in ValentinoJennifer Lopez in ValentinoJennifer Lopez in Valentino

    Gwyneth Paltrow in FendiGwyneth Paltrow in FendiGwyneth Paltrow in Fendi

    Kerry Washington in AltuzarraKerry Washington in AltuzarraKerry Washington in Altuzarra

    Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou

    Michelle Williams in Louis VuittonMichelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

    Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton




    Charlize Theron in DiorCharlize Theron in DiorCharlize Theron in Dior

    Sienna Miller in GucciSienna Miller in GucciSienna Miller in Gucci

    Shailene Woodley at Balmain Shailene Woodley at Balmain Shailene Woodley at Balmain

    Salma Hayek in GucciSalma Hayek wearing Gucci and Chopard jewelrySalma Hayek in Gucci

    Lucy Boynton in Louis VuittonLucy Boynton in Louis VuittonLucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton

    Worst image of the 2020 Golden Globes:




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us