“Golden Globes – 2020”: choosing the worst image of the ceremony

Jennifer Lopez / Gwyneth Paltrow

The winners of the Golden Globes have a reason to celebrate. But this evening was not as triumphant for everyone. And it’s not so much about the losing nominees, but about those guests who missed the choice of a fashionable image, because they will now be discussed on the pages of the press and on the network much more than those who went home without a statuette.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment at this ceremony was Jennifer Lopez’s outfit. The celebrity knows a lot about spectacular outfits and her appearance on the red carpet is always eagerly awaited, but this time J. Lo failed to make a splash. The Valentino dress has been compared by netizens to gift wrapping.

Well, in the most controversial way, you can safely call the dress that Cate Blanchett preferred. The outfit, it seems, divided the readers into two groups – the opinions in our voting were almost equally divided, but there are still more of those who were not satisfied at the moment. Well, perhaps, against the background of the rest, this outfit will no longer seem so disastrous.

Many were puzzled by the outfit of Gwyneth Paltrow – a translucent brown dress, but Salma Hayek, according to netizens, still overdid the neckline.

So which look did you like the least?

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton









Charlize Theron in Dior

Sienna Miller in Gucci

Shailene Woodley at Balmain

Salma Hayek wearing Gucci and Chopard jewelry

Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton

Worst image of the 2020 Golden Globes: