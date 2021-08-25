how the life of the heroes of the cult TV series, HELLO! Russia

Blake Lively (Serena Van der Woodsen)

The performer of the role of the main blonde of the Upper East Side, after the end of the series, managed to get out of the image of Serena and build a successful career. On account of Blake, who today, August 25, celebrates his 34th birthday, the melodrama “Age of Adaline” and the thriller “The Shallows”, work with Woody Allen in the movie “High Life” and a detective story in the movie “A Simple Request.” In 2012, the actress married Ryan Reynolds and now the couple are raising three daughters.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively

Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf)

Leighton’s lifestyle is radically different from the screen: she does not like the hype around her and carefully protects her personal life. After “Gossip Girl”, Leighton had only one major project – the film “The Judge” with Robert Downey Jr. Leighton found her happiness with actor Adam Brody. The couple have been together for about 11 years and are raising six-year-old daughter Arlo and one-year-old son. Actors do not like to talk about their personal lives in the press. The actress occasionally posts something on the social network, but this does not interfere with being subscribed to her on Instagram 6 million people.

The desire to keep your personal life away from prying eyes may be due to the difficult fate of the actress. Her parents were involved in smuggling marijuana from Jamaica, for which they were convicted. The verdict of Constance Mister was announced when she was already in position. The woman spent almost the entire period in prison and three months after the birth of her daughter was forced to return there. The future actress was raised by her grandmother and mother, who was soon released. Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass)

Looking at the photos of Ed, it seems he is still living the life of Chuck Bass. In 2017, the actor got into trouble: four girls accused him of rape. One of the first to support Ed was actress Jessica Szohr, who played the role of Vanessa Abarms in “Gossip Girl” (they met for about two years during the filming of the series).

I have known Ed for many years, he is a wonderful person who would never go for such a thing. It’s hard to believe in this, because no one wants his loved one to be in such a situation. I sympathize with all the victims of violence, but I don’t know these girls. I cannot say for sure whether it was or not, but I am sure that Ed is not to blame, – wrote Jessica in her blog.

After lengthy legal proceedings, all charges against Westwick were dropped. During the same period, he was preparing for a wedding with model Jessica Sefarti, but the couple soon broke up. Now Ed is dating Italian model Tamara Francesconi and pleases fans with his pictures in Instagram…

Ed Westwick









Ed Westwick Ed Westwick’s girlfriend Tamara

Penn Badgley ( Dan Humphrey)

Thin and vulnerable Dan Humphrey, who (spoiler!) hiding behind the mask of “Gossip Girl”, successfully combines acting and music professions. Penn is the frontman of the Brooklyn band Motherband and is active in films. His last successful project is the TV series “You”. In 2017, Penn married singer Domina Kirk and now the couple are raising a one-year-old son.

Penn Badgley Penn Badgley with his wife

Chase Crawford (Nate Archibald)

The performer of the role of the “golden” boy Nate Archibald continues to actively act in Hollywood and spin novels. On his account such successful series as “Boys”, “Blood and Oil”, as well as the film “Dark Legacy”. On the set of the TV series “Blood and Oil” in 2015, he met and began dating actress Rebecca Rittenhouse, but three years later the couple broke up. In July, the paparazzi managed to keep Chase and Rebecca together while on holiday in Capri. However, the actor hastened to dispel all speculation:

We rested in a large company. Me and Rebecca are just good friends.

Chase Crawford

Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams)

Jessica has several successful films on her account: “Shameless”, the sequel to “Twin Peaks” and the series “Orville”. The actress’s personal life is also in order: for several years she has been happy with hockey player Brad Richardson and in January of this year she became a mother for the first time. Jessica actively maintains her social networks and shares shots from the set, personal successes and touching pictures from 7-month-old Bowie.

Jessica Szohr Jessica Szohr

Taylor Momsen (Jenny Humphrey)

Despite the fact that Jenny Humphrey was not in all seasons, her vivid image was remembered by many. The actress decided to leave the cinema and devote herself entirely to music. Since 2009, Taylor is the leader of the rock band The Pretty Reckless. The collective actively performs and tours and even came to Russia twice with concerts. This year they released their fourth album, Death by Rock and Roll. Now Taylor does not meet with anyone, but it is known that she previously had a romantic relationship with Jack Osborne and Chase Crawford (2008).

Taylor Momsen Taylor Momsen