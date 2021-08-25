Image of the Day: Kendall Jenner at Bottega Veneta | Vogue Ukraine

When we think of summer dresses, light maxi looks and silk lingerie-style outfits are the first to come to mind, but lightweight fabrics are not the only option. When it gets a little cooler, charming knitted dresses are used. So, Kendall Jenner today posted a photo on Instagram in the final look of Daniel Lee’s spring / summer 2021 collection for Bottega Veneta. The lime-tone crochet dress looked adorable when worn by runway star Model Adwoa Aboa, but Jenner – and her dreamy background – took it to the next level.









Kendall Jenner complements the dress with a pair of Agmes gold earrings with charms and Monica Vinader bracelet, for the carefree muse of summer. The textured material and vibrant color of Daniel Lee’s knit dress, and the lush pom-pom detailing the designer used to decorate the neckline and pockets, added a playful finishing touch. Tactile pleasure has been at the heart of the designer’s vision for this season, and celebrities have happily incorporated these ideas into their wardrobes. Some opted for full Bottega Veneta looks, while others added a plush version of a Cassette bag or Dream sandals to their outfits.