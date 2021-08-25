Insider: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott tried to conceive a child for almost a year

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

While 24-year-old Kylie Jenner and 29-year-old Travis Scott continue to remain silent about the upcoming replenishment in the family, sources from their environment share the details of the couple’s personal life. So, an insider told Us Weekly that the rapper and TV star have long wanted to give birth to their three-year-old daughter Stormi, a brother or sister: a child, according to him, they tried to conceive for about a year.

She and Travis had been trying to conceive a baby for many months. Kylie wanted her children to have a small age difference, because she herself is very close to Kendall (Kylie Jenner’s sister. – Ed.). So she wanted the same for Stormy,

– he said.



Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

Kylie never hid her desire to become a mother again, but did not say when she wanted to give birth to her second baby.

Am I going to have another child? Yes, I want another baby, but when is the question. Now I’m not ready and I don’t know when I’ll be ready. But when it does, I will definitely share it with you guys,

– she admitted in a conversation with subscribers on the social network Snapchat a few months after the birth of her daughter.

After some time, Jenner said that pregnancy is very serious and difficult and that she is not yet ready for it. At the same time, Kylie noted that she wanted a big family, and expressed confidence that she would have four children.

Despite the promise to immediately tell fans about pregnancy, now the star continues to stubbornly pretend that no global changes are expected in her life: she continues to publish on her blog pictures in a bikini, in which there is not a hint of pregnancy. Kylie’s fans are confident that she is using old footage in order not to give herself away. Moreover, she already has experience in this matter: she also hid her first pregnancy, and announced the birth of her daughter after the baby was born.









Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been together for over four years. The couple parted several times (including after the birth of their daughter), and then converged again. Their breakups were never scandalous (although there were rumors that Travis was cheating on his beloved), and they always raised their daughter together. Now in their relationship again complete harmony, and, according to the insider, they are overwhelmed with a feeling of joy on the occasion of the imminent birth of their second child.