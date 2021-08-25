Jennifer Aniston on the set of the series, photo

The new photos taken by the paparazzi in Los Angeles show the filming process. In the frame, Jennifer Aniston appeared in a stylish black coat, palazzo pants and with a small bag slung over her shoulder. At the same time, Reese Witherspoon tried on a more striking look: a wine-colored coat and fitted trousers, combined with high-heeled shoes, looked very elegant.

The Morning Show supporters have already suggested that in the new episodes Bradley will partially replace his colleague Alex. At the same time, the appearance of Charlie Black in the new photos hinted that the producer will persuade the heroine Jennifer Aniston to return to the media. These guesses were partially pidtverted by the actress herself.

“My heroine takes a break and does not work on television. She returns to reality, and there is an opinion that, having plunged into real reality, she will ask herself:” What the hell is going on here ?! ” a shock that has already occurred, and we are going into the unknown with the question: “So what now?” – Jennifer Aniston told the publication Deadline…









“Morning Show”: what is known about the series

The Morning Show debut season was released in 2019 and was an immediate success. This is because, using the example of the leading American TV channel, the authors of the project raised the topic of sexual harassment and the consequences of harassment.

Already in season 2, they plan to involve no less relevant topics in the plot. In particular, they will remember the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. In an interview, Jennifer Aniston noted that her heroine will partially leave journalism. What will make her change her mind and return to the “Morning Show” – viewers will see already in new episodes.

The Morning Show season 2 began filming in Los Angeles. Probably, the premiere of the tape will take place before the end of 2021, but the official release date has not yet been announced.