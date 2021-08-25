Jennifer Aniston was suspected of returning to her ex-lover (video)

Rumors spread after the actress’s dog appeared on the singer’s video.

52-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and her love life are again in the spotlight of her fans after the actress’s former lover spotted her dog in one of his videos on TikTok.

Rumors about a possible reunion of the couple spread after 43-year-old singer John Mayer, with whom the star of the series Friends had an affair in 2008-2009, published a video announcing his new album. In the frame, he appeared with a white dog, in which users recognized Jennifer’s favorite animal.

However, neither the singer nor the actress reacted in any way to the conjectures of the users. It’s possible that Jen was just paying John a friendly visit and nothing more.

In one of her interviews, she admitted that the former couple remained on friendly terms, they care about each other and adore.

Mayer and Aniston met at the Oscar auftparty, and they began an affair. John even dedicated the song Shadowy Days to this relationship. For Jennifer, the man dumped Jessica Simpson. Then he called both of them the main women in his life.

We will remind, began filming the second season of the popular series “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston from Apple TV +. She will be accompanied by Reese Witherspoon, who recently turned 45 years old.