Jennifer Aniston’s acting habit: funny video from Friends

One of the fans of the series “Friends” has circulated the video clip on his blog in tiktok. The guy noted that fans of the sitcom should not watch the video, because their perception of their favorite episodes will change after that.

Did you know Jennifer Aniston hid a special detail on Friends

It turned out that actress Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green perfectly on the series, was constantly coughing. And she did this even in those scenes where there was no need for a pause.

If you are a big fan of the series, I implore you to move on, because I will ruin your life, – noted the user of the tiktok.

“Friends”: an interesting detail about Rachel Green – watch the video

But he’s not the first to take notice of Jennifer Aniston’s performance. Earlier, supporters counted more than 200 coughs, which were made by the heroine of the TV series “Friends”. The video scattered the network and collected thousands of views on YouTube.

Rachel Green’s “Friends” habit: watch the video

Interesting habits in Hollywood

In fact, every actor in Hollywood has their own acting habits. So, Brad Pitt is chewing something in the frame all the time.











Brad Pitt always eats something in the frame / Photo Insider

But Harrison Ford likes to point his finger at the camera or at colleagues with whom he has dialogue in the film.



Harrison Ford / Photo IMDb