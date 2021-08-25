Kim Kardashian in the most iconic pair of shoes of the 2000s | Vogue Ukraine

The boots that Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé first made famous in 2002 are back. And all thanks to Kim Kardashian, who got the same pair from the far shelves of her wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez on the set of a music video, New York, 2002

Let’s go back to the end of March. In West Hollywood, Kim Kardashian goes to a friend’s house for dinner. In general, nothing out of the ordinary. However, not in Kim’s appearance. The founder of Skims and KKW Beauty has chosen the essential turn-of-the-millennium fashion garment that has the power to drive a generation of Depop enthusiasts crazy today.

Instead of the characteristic basic pieces of a neutral palette, Kardashian paired scarlet cropped trousers with a geometric knit sweater. Now slide your eyes down the photo to see the real magic.









Kim Kardashian, 2021

She wears Manolo Blahnik “Oklamod” booties in the style of Timberland boots, which are still the purest epitome of MTV style of the early 2000s. Moreover, this is a vintage find, and the original pair is from the personal archive of the Kardashians. “Kim has kept this Manolo in her closet for years,” stylist Weeda Carter tells Vogue. “She has several pairs and they are perfect.”

Back in 2002, Manolo Blahnik created a phenomenon in pop culture when Oklamod starred in the music videos of Beyoncé Bonnie & Clyde and Jennifer Lopez Jenny From The Block. These boots have an infinite number of copies. They started a new era in fashion by combining high gloss fashion and casual work style.

The Kardashian stylist is no stranger to using Timberland boots to create looks, both in working with the star and in her own everyday wardrobe. “I have about 12 pairs, but I haven’t found an Oklamod in my size and in good condition,” says Carter. Her advice for those hunting a couple? “My favorite place has always been eBay, where you can buy rare vintage.”

Lyrics: Julia Hobbs