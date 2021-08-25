Kim Kardashian is suspected of having a relationship with a CNN journalist

Van Jones and Kim Kardashian have been friends for many years, but now they are suspected of a closer relationship.

Model and TV show star Kim Kardashian and CNN reporter Van Jones have been on the front pages of the tabloids over rumors of their relationship. Writes about this Page Six.

Kim Kardashian is now in the final stages of a divorce from rapper Kanye West, but her friends have already said that rich people and even representatives of royal families began to actively look after her.

But the most likely candidate for the role of a new boyfriend is the reporter Van Jones, with whom the model has known for a very long time.

They met several times at parties, and she also trained for four years as a lawyer in his organization # cut50.









Kim Kardashian studies law at her Malibu mansion

Sources close to the Kardashians have denied romance rumors, saying the couple have a long working relationship and a shared interest in criminal justice reform. In 2018, they worked together to free Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 on drug-related nonviolent activities.

Kim’s critics believe she will use the reporter to advance her career as a lawyer, just as she used Kanye West to advance in the fashion world.

No matter how further the relationship between the model and the reporter develops, they are completely free for the relationship. Kim’s divorce from West is almost complete, and Van Jones divorced his wife two years ago, with whom he lived for 14 years.