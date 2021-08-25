Kristen Stewart at the “Charlie’s Angels” photocall in New York

Kristen Stewart

Less than a week is left before the premiere of the film “Charlie’s Angels” – the picture will be released on November 14. In the meantime, the film team is actively promoting it. A photo call took place in New York yesterday with the participation of the leading actors – Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, as well as director Elizabeth Banks.



Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Kristen Stewart

The new “Charlie’s Angels” is a reboot of the famous franchise of the early 2000s, starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. This time, the main characters, who work for special agent Charlie Townsend, will have to complete several difficult and life-threatening tasks.

True, behind the scenes everything was much more fun than on the screen. So, Ella Balinska admitted that during the filming the actresses became friends and now they often see each other.

We had so much fun! It was just great. When we met with Kristen and Naomi, we rushed towards each other and hugged. We are all friends. We spent time together on our weekends, traveling different countries, and laughed a lot,

– she said.

As if wanting to confirm the words of a colleague and friend, Stewart was really very funny yesterday and even fooling around in front of the camera. The star is now really in a great mood: everything is going well for her, not only in her professional activity, but also in her personal life. So, the other day she admitted that she is very happy with her new girlfriend Dylan Mayer and is even ready to propose to her beloved.











